A 90-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Saturday morning in Georgetown.

The collision happened on Mountainview Road South, which is south of Highway 7.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that they responded to a motor vehicle collision there at about 7:20 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force’s collision reconstruction unit has since taken carriage of this investigation and is working to determine what cause this collision.

Mountainview Road, between Guelph Street and Sargent Road, was closed as police investigated, but has now re-opened.

Police said that several witnesses remained at the scene of the crash, but they are still hoping to speak with anyone else who saw what happened and did not remain on scene or anyone who may have dashcam video in the area from that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.