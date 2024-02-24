An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a collision involving a dump truck in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of York Durham Line and Sandford roads in East Gwillimbury. Police say that the woman had been driving eastbound on Sandford Road when it collided with a dump truck going straight through the intersection.

The woman, who is 90-years-old, was transported to a hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries. Police say that the driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

The area was closed to drivers for several hours amid a Durham police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who witnessed this collision, is asked to call D/Cst Legge #3313 at 905-579-1520 ext. 5226.