

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Lytton Park neighbourhood last week.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, an 51-year-old driver of a silver Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Lawrence Avenue near Rosewell Avenue when he struck a 91-year-old man who was crossing the street.

The elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and the driver involved remained at the scene.

Police now confirm that the victim died in hospital on Tuesday.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.