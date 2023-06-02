A 98-year-old woman made yet another record-breaking walk across the CN Tower.

On Friday morning, Bernice ‘Bunny’ Harrison made her way across the CN Tower EdgeWalk, making her the oldest woman to do the highest edge walk in the world.

The EdgeWalk overlooks the city from 116 storeys above, and is the highest “full circle hands-free walk” in the world.

Harrison’s family, including over a dozen grandchildren and her six great grandchildren, all came to the CN Tower to support their thrill-seeking grandmother.

Immediately following the walk, Harrison said she was feeling “wonderful.”

“I’m just showing my age, my legs don’t seem to want to work,” Harrison said.

This isn’t the first time Harrison has braved the EdgeWalk.

In April 2022, Harrison celebrated her 97th birthday at the top of the CN Tower, breaking the record for the oldest woman to complete the walk.

The thrill-seeker first crossed it off her bucket list when she turned 90.

Harrison said she plans to circle around the top of the popular Toronto landmark next year to ring in her 99th birthday, and hopes her great grandchildren – when they turn 13 years old – will join her along for the thrill-seeking adventure.

With files from CTV News’ Andrew Brennan and Kim Phillips.