99-year-old vet completes 100 kilometres of walking to raise funds for COVID-19
George Markow, a 99-year-old Second World War Veteran, reaches the finish line after completing his 100 km walking milestone, in a special fundraising effort to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 medical research, at the Roxborough Retirement Residence in Newmarket, Ont., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 11:51AM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. - A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War has walked 100 kilometres to raise funds to fight COVID-19.
George Markow did laps around his seniors' residence in Newmarket, Ont., over several months and completed the milestone this morning.
He raised nearly $47,000 for Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation's COVID-19 Action Fund.
Although Markow completed his mileage goal, he plans to keep walking because he enjoys the activity.
He also hopes to keep raising money to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman surprised Markow with a jersey after the veteran crossed the finish line.