

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Spring officially starts today, even though it might not feel like it when you step out your door.

The GTA is set to see a sunny day, but the temperature will just barely climb above zero, with a high of just 2 C expected.

Technically it was still winter until 12:15 p.m. today and this morning felt like it.

The GTA woke up to a temperature of about -7 C. That’s a little bit colder than average lows of -3 C for this time of year, according to Environment Canada.

Speaking with CP24, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said that if people feel bitter about the cold temperatures this year, it may be because Toronto saw a high of 12 C on the first day of spring last year.

“I think people are feeling a little cheated,” Phillips said.

However he added that while we won’t see any “muscle shirt or tank top kind of weather” over the next two weeks or so, that doesn’t mean that it won’t arrive eventually.

“From the middle of March to the middle of April, that difference in terms of what we call normal temperature is the greatest departure,” Phillips said. “It’s almost eight to 10 degrees. So there’s a real change from middle March to middle April and after that it just carries up.”

In the meantime, he said Torontonians shouldn’t put away the shovels just yet, as the city typically sees about 11 centimetres on average after the first day of spring.

However there are no wild swings expected in the week ahead, with temperatures expected to range between -8 C and 4 C and no precipitation in the forecast.