It’s going to be a royal affair—or rather “fair.”

Ontarians hoping to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will get their chance Saturday morning on the lawn of Queen’s Park in Toronto.

The province is hosting a large party in the royal family’s honour, full of carnival rides like bumper cars and the sizzler, as well as live music and other kid-friendly activities. Free food will also be available.

The party is set to start at 11:15 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony attended by Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell. A 21-gun salute and drum circle will follow along with a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The games will open to the public around noon and last until 6 p.m.

CTV News Toronto confirmed last week that the party is set to cost the province about $350,000.

The province is also providing free admission to 10 tourist attractions like the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Science Centre, as well as 39 provincial parks.