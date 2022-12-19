Ontario's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night that left six people, including the shooter, dead.

During the incident, a gunman shot six people. Five were killed, and one is now in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That individual is expected to survive, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters at the scene late last night.

The suspect was also killed during an interaction with police, he said.

In a Dec. 19 release, the SIU confirmed that it is “investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 73-year-old man in Vaughan last night.”

According to the civilian agency, York Regional Police were called to a condo building in Vaughan for a “shooting in progress.”

The SIU said there was an “interaction” between an officer and the armed man at that location and an the officer fired his gun and struck him.

“Paramedics were called and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the SIU said, noting five people were found dead inside the building.

At this point, four investigators, two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official has also been designated at this time.

An autopsy is set to take place Tuesday.

MacSween said at about 7:20 p.m. last night police responded to an “active shooting call” at a condominium at 9325 Jane St., north of Rutherford Road.

“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” he said, noting YRP’s homicide unit is doing a “parallel investigation” into the five fatal shootings that occurred prior to officers engaging with the suspect.

Currently, several officers from YRP remain at the scene, including members of the force’s emergency response unit, who “conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there are no additional victims and that it’s safe,” YRP said in a Dec. 19 news release. Forensic identification officers are also on hand.

Members of York police’s emergency response unit were also on hand Sunday evening to assist in clearing the buildings in the residential complex.

In a tweet posted at 1:18 a.m., YRP said the residents of those evacuated buildings “are now able to return to their homes.”

“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence,” police said.

MacSween said while it is unclear at this point what “drew this person here,” there is “no further threat to the community at this point.”

“Right now we just offer sincere condolences to the victims’ families. We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families,” he said, adding for now he is unable to share any information about the victims.

Duty Insp. Const. Laura Nicolle, who also spoke with the media Sunday night at the scene, said the investigation is currently in its early stages.

In a tweet, Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca offering condolences to the families of the victims. He also recognized the effort of the "brave" first responders.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with photos or video surveillance, cell phone video, or dashcam footage of the shooting is being urged to contact the SIU's lead investigtors at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.