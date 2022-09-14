A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer has died after being involved in a head-on crash in Markham while on his way to work Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne on Major Mackenzie Drive East, between Richard Person Drive and Warden Avenue, at around 6 a.m.

Police said an adult driver from the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a YRP officer identified by police as Const. Travis Gillespie.

York Regional Police said Gillespie had been a sworn constable since April 2020 and was assigned to uniform patrol in #2 District.

The driver from the Porsche – a 23-year-old man from Markham – was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Const. Maniva Armstrong said no charges have been laid in connection with the collision so far.

“That is a possibility, but at this time there have been no charges,” she said.

Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway on Major Mackenzie Drive Wednesday morning and the force of the collision appears to have separated the engine from the Honda.

Maniva said several witnesses called police immediately after the collision and have been helpful, but urged anyone with further information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers.

YRP said they have handed the investigation into the deadly collision over to Peel Regional Police “in order to ensure members of York Regional Police are not further traumatized by this incident.”

The situation, Maniva said, has affected members of the police community, as well as the community at large.

“This is devastating news for all members of our organization,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement. “I offer my deepest condolences to Travis’ family, friends and colleagues. It’s never easy to lose a member and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult.”

Gillespie is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues, the statement from the force said.

Before he joined YRP, Gillespie worked as a special constable for Metrolinx/Go Transit and volunteered with Community Living and Primal MMA Academy.

Bill Grodzinski, a retired Chief Special Constable at Metrolinx, called the loss “devastating” in a tweet. Metrolinx Spokesperson Ann Marie Aikins added that “Travis was so well loved & loved his job & helping people. He was family.”

Speaking with reporters and appearing emotional at times, Maniva called the loss “heartbreaking” and said it is a reminder that tragedy can strike at any time, in uniform or out of uniform.

She paid tribute to Gillespie, saying he was hard-working and well-liked.

“He was very-well liked by his colleagues, his peers, his supervisors. He was a hard worker,” she said. “He is somebody that at 38 years old, changed his career to serve and protect the members of his community.”

One man who knew Gillespie stopped by the scene of the collision Wednesday in disbelief and told CP24 that “it's a horrible loss.”

“This guy actually played in our baseball league, in our hockey league. I mean, it's just awful,” said the man, who identified himself as TJ.

Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet that he is “gutted” by the news of a second officer dying in Ontario this week.

My thoughts are with the loved ones of Constable Travis Gillespie and the entire @YRP family as they mourn the loss of their beloved colleague. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 14, 2022

“I’m gutted by the news of the tragic death of another police officer in our province,” Ford wrote. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of Constable Travis Gillespie and the entire @YRP family as they mourn the loss of their beloved colleague.”

The incident marks the second death of a GTA officer this week after Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was gunned down in a shooting rampage in Mississauga on Monday.

A moment of silence was expected to be held at Queen’s Park Wednesday for both Hong and Gillespie.

YRP said they will be working with the York Regional Police Association to offer “any and all support required” to Const. Gillespie’s family.

“This tragic passing and unexpected loss of Constable Travis Gillespie is being felt by us all. We have lost a dear friend and valued member of York Regional Police and York Regional Police Association,” YRPA Vice President Mike Buchanan said in a statement.

He said the news is especially difficult since police are still mourning the loss of Const. Hong.

“Our policing families are hurting, and we are all feeling the pain and significant loss of these two fallen officers” he said.