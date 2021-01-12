

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Liberal MP Navdeep Bains has announced he's stepping down from his role as innovation, science and industry minister and won't run again in the next election in the riding of Mississauga-Malton.

Here is a list of other MPs who've also publicly stated they won't seek re-election:

- Diane Finley, who has been a Conservative MP since 2004. Replacing her as the party's candidate in the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk is Leslyn Lewis, who ran for leadership of the party last year.

- David Sweet, who has been a Conservative MP since 2006, most recently representing the Ontario riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. He made the announcement he wasn't running again after it emerged he travelled to the U.S. over the holidays.

- Phil McColeman, who has been a Conservative MP since 2008 in the riding currently known as Brantford-Brant.

- Peter Kent, who has held the Toronto-area riding of Thornhill for the Conservatives since 2008.

- Bruce Stanton, who has held the Ontario riding of Simcoe North for the Conservatives since 2006.

