

The Canadian Press





A strike by about 3,700 Metro Inc. workers represented by Unifor Local 414 has shuttered 27 grocery store locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of the larger parent company, says pharmacy services will still be available.

The following is a list of all affected Metro locations:

16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough

3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto

3090 Bathurst St., North York

371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford

150 First St., Orangeville

1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton

1521 Rebecca St., Oakville

180 Sandalwood Parkway., Brampton

201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke

20 Church Ave., North York

2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga

2155 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto

100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto

6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga

425 Bloor St. West, Toronto

1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke

1411 Lawrence Ave. West, North York

2300 Yonge St., Toronto

656 Eglinton Ave. East, Toronto

89 Gould St., Toronto

16640 Yonge St., Newmarket

291 York Mills Rd., North York

1050 Don Mills Rd., North York

1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket

40 Eglinton Square., Scarborough

2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough

3221 Eglinton Ave. East, Scarborough

Source: Metro Ontario Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.