A strike by about 3,700 Metro Inc. workers represented by Unifor Local 414 has shuttered 27 grocery store locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of the larger parent company, says pharmacy services will still be available.

The following is a list of all affected Metro locations:

  • 16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough
  • 3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto
  • 3090 Bathurst St., North York
  • 371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford
  • 150 First St., Orangeville
  • 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
  • 1521 Rebecca St., Oakville
  • 180 Sandalwood Parkway., Brampton
  • 201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke
  • 20 Church Ave., North York
  • 2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
  • 2155 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto
  • 100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto
  • 6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
  • 425 Bloor St. West, Toronto
  • 1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke
  • 1411 Lawrence Ave. West, North York
  • 2300 Yonge St., Toronto
  • 656 Eglinton Ave. East, Toronto
  • 89 Gould St., Toronto
  • 16640 Yonge St., Newmarket
  • 291 York Mills Rd., North York
  • 1050 Don Mills Rd., North York
  • 1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket
  • 40 Eglinton Square., Scarborough
  • 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough
  • 3221 Eglinton Ave. East, Scarborough

Source: Metro Ontario Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.