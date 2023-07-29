A list of Metro stores closed in the GTA as 3,700 workers go on strike
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 29, 2023 3:26PM EDT
A strike by about 3,700 Metro Inc. workers represented by Unifor Local 414 has shuttered 27 grocery store locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of the larger parent company, says pharmacy services will still be available.
The following is a list of all affected Metro locations:
- 16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough
- 3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto
- 3090 Bathurst St., North York
- 371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford
- 150 First St., Orangeville
- 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
- 1521 Rebecca St., Oakville
- 180 Sandalwood Parkway., Brampton
- 201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke
- 20 Church Ave., North York
- 2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
- 2155 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto
- 100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto
- 6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
- 425 Bloor St. West, Toronto
- 1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke
- 1411 Lawrence Ave. West, North York
- 2300 Yonge St., Toronto
- 656 Eglinton Ave. East, Toronto
- 89 Gould St., Toronto
- 16640 Yonge St., Newmarket
- 291 York Mills Rd., North York
- 1050 Don Mills Rd., North York
- 1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket
- 40 Eglinton Square., Scarborough
- 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough
- 3221 Eglinton Ave. East, Scarborough
Source: Metro Ontario Inc.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.