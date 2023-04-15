

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown television with an in-person gala on Friday. A look at some of the winners:

Best comedy series – “Sort Of,” CBC

Best drama series – “The Porter,” CBC

Best lead performer, comedy – Bilal Baig, “Sort Of”

Best lead performer, drama – Hamza Haq, “Transplant,” CTV

Best lead performer, TV movie – Martha Henry, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women,” CBC

Best supporting performer, comedy – Ennis Esmer, “Children Ruin Everything,” CTV

Best supporting performer, drama – Christopher Plummer, “Departure,” Global

Best guest performer, comedy – Amanda Brugel, “Sort Of,” CBC

Best guest performer, drama – Alfre Woodard, “The Porter,” CBC

Best live entertainment special – “The 2022 Juno Awards,” CBC

Best host, live entertainment special – Simu Liu, “The 2022 Juno Awards,” CBC

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.