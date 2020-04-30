A look at some of the sector-specific guidelines Ontario businesses need to consider before reopening
A lone person walks past closed businesses in Kensington Market in Toronto on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. As the federal government begins accepting applications for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to soften the economic blow of the COVID-19 outbreak, many business owners wonder if their own wages are covered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 7:13PM EDT
In preparation for the reopening of businesses across Ontario, the province has released sector-specific guidelines, offering recommendations to companies about how to keep staff and customers safe.
Here is a look at some of the advice the province is giving to businesses to adapt to the “new normal.”
Retail:
• Provide online ordering, delivery, or curbside pickup
• Eliminate at-the-door payment methods for delivery
• Provide training on how to keep cash registers, other equipment clean
• Control how may customers can enter the store at one time
• Manage traffic flow with floor markings and barriers
Hotels/ Hospitality/ Tourism:
• Limit customer contact and consider requiring check-in by phone or online
• Eliminate contact greetings such as handshakes
• Housekeepers should not shake dirty laundry and should remember to clean and disinfect hampers and other carts
• Eliminate non-essential tasks (hotel valet services, face to face meetings)
• Replace guest buffets with packaged food stations
• Eliminate guest self-service, disposable in-room glassware, and non-essential guest room amenities, and remove in-room tea/coffee machines, offering them only on demand
Office settings:
• Discourage sharing of telephones, keyboards, desks or workstations
• Develop systems to conduct work away from the office
• If direct client contact is essential and cannot be avoided, then staff should consider using personal protective equipment
• Provide easy access to soap and water
• Postpone non-essential face-to-face appointments or convert to virtual/video appointments
• Stagger start times and breaks
• Reposition workstations to increase physical distances or install barriers and partitions
Transit:
• Consider eliminating access close to operator/ driver with signage or by forcing passengers to enter or exit buses through rear doors
• Place posters or other signage in high passenger traffic areas asking passengers to stay home if sick, to travel only when necessary, and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene
• Institute measures to physically separate or impose physical distance of at least two metres between transit operators and passengers using partitions, visual cues or signage
• Transit workers should use or wear personal protective equipment that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn
Emergency services:
• Ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is being worn to limit exposure during close contact
• Conduct active screening at the beginning of an interaction with members of the public when a firefighter is required to be closer than 2 metres
• Do not touch personal items without appropriate PPE, such as gloves.
• Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during work activities such as station duties and hand-overs and practice physical distancing
• Approach patient from rear (if possible) and place a paper surgical mask on them or an O2 mask if required
• Disinfect personal issue equipment (e.g. handcuffs) and shared equipment ( radio, keyboard, phone, shared workstation)
• Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during planned work activities, investigations, search and arrest activities
Construction:
• Plan for enough tools to be on site so workers don't have to share
• Place work clothes into a bag before taking home to wash
• Have appropriate number of toilets and clean-up facilities
Film and TV:
• Mark the distance for workstations and seats for guests to maintain physical distance
• Consider the use of technology to communicate and interview guests
• Consider long handles for microphones rather than arm’s length/hand-held
• Increase your cleaning frequency – on everything from desks, seats and vehicles to commonly touched surfaces like cameras, computers, microphones, phones, door handles and switches
• Postpone non-essential projects and tasks
• Replace buffets with wrapped food items on set
Transport drivers:
• Clean vehicle cab frequently
• During deliveries, limit the amount of face-to-face contact
• Wear gloves when handling packages
Utilities:
• Limit the transfer of tools
• Do not share pens, rubber gloves, or any PPE
• Properly disinfect trucks and equipment upon returning to the shop area
Waste Collection:
• To ensure physical distancing, stagger start times and breaks
• Restrict the number of people on site
• Avoid sharing tools
Food Service:
• Protect food from contamination by using guards or covering for food and utensils
• Food prepared for takeout and delivery should be packaged to protect food from contamination
• PPE should be used as appropriate
Manufacturing:
• Put barriers in place between workers as well as workers and the product
• Consider job rotation
• Have fewer workers doing the same task in the same space
• Keep visitors and staff a safe distance apart by using floor markings, installing barriers and partitions, and changing the work layout where possible to increase physical distance
• Reschedule unnecessary visits by supply chain partners, vendors, service technicians, or others.
Auto Service:
• Limiting services to by-appointment only and limiting the number of appointments per day
• If service bays are fairly close together, only use every other service bay
Agriculture:
• Ensure farm entry is limited to personnel performing essential activities
• Pre-authorized visitors to the farm should call ahead and schedule a meeting or drop-off time
• Try to limit the number of employees using farm equipment and if possible, assign each employee to their own piece of equipment
Other guidelines:
Handling and receiving packages (at home and at work):
• Request contactless delivery
• Use your own pen when signing for deliveries
• Wash hands immediately after receiving the package
• Clean and sanitize table tops, counters and floors where the package was placed