Warning: This story contains disturbing details

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts delivered the sentence this morning, noting that she accepts the victim’s account in “its entirety.”

The Crown in the case had asked for a sentence of six to seven years while the defence requested that Hoggard only be kept behind bars for three to four years.

The defence argued that a psychiatric report indicated that Hoggard was a low risk to reoffend and had a good chance at rehabilitation while the Crown suggested that he was a danger to the public and needed to be kept in custody.

In arriving at her sentence, Roberts said that she had to consider the trauma inflicted upon the victim, as well as the continuing impacts the 2016 sexual assault have had on her life.

“She’s a different person than she was when she went to meet Mr. Hoggard,” Roberts noted.

The judge noted that Hoggard had no prior criminal record and provided 52 letters from individuals, attesting to his “good character.”

However, she said that the sentence “must be proportionate to the gravity of the offending conduct.”

“It must be sufficient to reflect the inherent harmfulness of a manipulative and particularly degrading rape,” she said.

Roberts also ordered that Hoggard be issued a 10-year ban on possessing any weapons and be placed on the sex offender registry for the next 20 years.

Hoggard could still walk away regardless of his prison sentence. He has since filed a Notice of Appeal and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Appeal later today where he will ask to be released while the appeal is being heard.

More to come….