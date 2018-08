The Canadian Press





A timeline of events in Friday's deadly shooting in Fredericton. All times in Atlantic time:

7:07 a.m. Local resident David MacCoubrey is awakened by the sound of three gunshots just outside his bedroom window, followed by 17 more gunshots over the next hour.

7:10 a.m: Police receive a call about shots fired in the 200 block of Brookside Drive.

7:45 a.m. Nearby resident Travis Hrubeniuk hears a steady stream of police sirens along Brookside Drive.

7:47 a.m. Fredericton police send a tweet cautioning people to avoid the area around Brookside Drive due to an "ongoing incident."

7:53 a.m. Police advise people living in the area to stay in their homes with doors locked.

8:17 a.m. Police tweet that there has been a shooting that caused "multiple fatalities."

8:31 a.m. Police confirm that four people have been killed in the incident.

9:30 a.m: After firing an undisclosed number of shots, police arrest a 48-year-old Fredericton man inside an apartment. He is taken to hospital

9:49 a.m. New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant issues condolences to the victims and their families and urges residents to follow police instructions.

10:12 a.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sends a tweet saying his "heart goes out" to everyone affected by the shooting.

10:28 a.m. City police confirm that two of their officers are among those killed.

11:05 a.m. Police lift the lockdown on the area and say there is no further threat to the public.

11:06 a.m.: Horizon Health, the local health network for the city, said multiple shooting victims were being treated at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

11:22 a.m. Police tweet that the suspect is being treated for serious injuries related to the shooting.

4:30 p.m.: Police and politicians hold a news conference at which they identify the police victims as Const. Robb Costello, 45, and 43-year-old Const. Sara Burns. The civilian victims aren't named but police say they are a man and a woman. The RCMP says its major crimes unit is taking the lead on the investigation.