A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.

At a hearing held by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons in March, Dr. Tahmoures Bahrami did not contest that he engaged in professional misconduct towards a female patient at an appointment in October 2020.

At the appointment, the tribunal found that Bahrami failed to explain a physical examination he was about to conduct on the patient. He then put his arm around her while palpating her side and told her she had “a woman’s body.”

Two years later, at another appointment with the same patient, Bahrami once again engaged in inappropriate conduct, the tribunal found.

As he was about to perform a breast exam on the patient, "he tugged on [her] shirt and started to remove it,” the filing reads.

"Patient A was not given a gown and draping was not used during the examination. Dr. Bahrami did not offer to have a chaperone present and did not give Patient A privacy to take her clothes off or put them back on," it continues.

Also during this appointment, Bahrami made inappropriate comments regarding the woman’s body, including telling her it was “perfect,” the documents suggest.

In a complaint later submitted to the College, the patient said comments made by Bahrami at both appointments regarding her body made her feel uncomfortable.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to lawyers for Bahrami but has not received a response.

While Bahrami has no prior formal disciplinary history with the College, the complaint in question isn't the first instance of concern over his conduct.

According to the documents, in 2014, he was directed to undergo a self-directed learning program after he reportedly moved a patient in Manitoba’s bra without consent and failed to use proper draping.

In 2017, the College agreed that Bahrami would undergo additional self-learning on the subject of communications and boundaries, including when examining patients in their homes and before physical examinations.

“Despite participating in these self-directed learning programs, Bahrami was insensitive to the needs of [the patient] and cavalier in his approach when he performed the intimate breast examination,” the tribunal found.

In turn, the tribunal accepted the parties’ joint submission of a three-month suspension. It also ordered Bahrami to undergo further ethical training and pay $6,000 in costs to the College.

He must also appear before the College to be officially reprimanded at a later date.

Bahrami’s suspension commenced on Feb. 1. He will be permitted to practice again as of May 1.