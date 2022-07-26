Dozens of pigeons were found convulsing and seizing in a North York neighbourhood last week after “likely being poisoned,” the Toronto Wildlife Centre says.

The pigeons were located in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area.

In a post to its Facebook page, TWC said that it responded immediately upon learning of the incident and arrived to a “tragic scene.”

“Many of the helpless birds lay dead in the grass, 20 or more, surrounded by others who were shuddering uncontrollably. Three pigeons were found weak, but alive and struggling, and were captured and rushed in for emergency care,” the post notes.

The charitable organization said members of the public also brought two other sick pigeons to their Downsview facility.

Toronto Wildlife Centre said in total they treated five pigeons, two of which “began experiencing painful seizures” shortly after they were admitted.

“Our Veterinary Team gave them medicine to counteract the effects of the poison, which thankfully stopped the convulsions. The five patients were placed in oxygen caging and have improved slightly with special care,” TWC said.

An empty tray and dish of water were found in the area where the birds were found, but the Toronto Wildlife Centre said it has not been determined whether it was related to the incident.

Some of the dead birds have now been sent for testing to confirm if they were poisoned.

“While we await results, we are asking residents in the area to please keep an eye out for suspicious activity and for pigeons who need help,” the centre said in the Facebook post.

“Birds who have been poisoned will often convulse or seize. Other symptoms include wing tremors, bleeding through the mouth, and difficulty flying or moving.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact TWC’s hotline at 416-631-0662.