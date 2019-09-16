

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Grief counsellors will be available to students and staff at a Mississauga high school today after a Grade 12 student was caught in the crossfire and killed in a weekend shooting behind a nearby apartment complex.

Jonathan Davis, 17 was fatally shot in a parkette near Morning Star and Goreway Drives after a group of at least seven armed suspects opened fire on a number of individuals filming a rap video in the area on Saturday evening.

Five other people were also wounded in the shooting, including a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two other 17-year-old boys.

Police have said that Davis and some of the other victims were innocent bystanders.

Today, grief councellors will be on hand at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School, where Davis was a Grade 12 student. The grief councellors will remain at the school as long as they are required.

A memorial table has also been set up inside the school so students and staff can leave their condolences.

“It is a sad day for the Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School community,” Peel District School Board spokesperson Ryan Reyes told CP24. “Staff have expressed that Jonathan was a very sweet, very kind boy.”

Reyes said that Davis had an interest in transportation and was in a specialized high school majors program for transportation.

One student at the school, who identified himself as Khalfani, told CP24 that Davis was like an older brother to him.

He said that it is "heartbreaking" to know that gun violence "is still happening in the community."

“He was a kind person, who was always loving and looking out for others,” he said. “When he would walk his little siblings down the road he would always check out just to make sure people were OK. He was very kindhearted.”

Police have said that they located in excess of 100 shell casings at the scene of the weekend shooting.

No arrests have been made so far.