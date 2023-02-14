One person is clinging to life and three others are dead following a fiery rollover in Etobicoke.

The crash, which OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described as a “very violent collision” that involved “extreme high rates of speed,” happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.

In a video posted to social media, Schmidt said a vehicle with four occupants was travelling southbound when it left the ramp and went over a concrete wall into the ditch before crashing into another concrete wall.

The vehicle was then redirected back into the ramp, he said, where it then caught on fire.

“The fire department were on scene and were able to extricate all four occupants from that vehicle before being consumed by fire,” Schmidt said.

Two people in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. A female in the front passenger seat was rushed to a trauma centre, but was later pronounced dead, Schmidt said.

The vehicle’s driver, a male, is currently in hospital with critical injuries.

Three people are dead, one person remains in hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. #Hwy427/Dundas St SB. Ramp has reopened, investigation ongoing. #TorontoOPP. pic.twitter.com/GbZecaVD0B — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 14, 2023

Toronto paramedics confirmed that they treated four patients.

Two were taken to a local trauma centre, while two others were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The southbound Highway 427 ramp at Dundas Street was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.