A&W Food Services signs long-term development deal with Pret A Manger
People leave the Pret A Manger store front in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The U.K. cafe chain with hundreds of international locations opened its first store front location in Canada, located in Toronto's financial district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2024 7:15AM EDT
A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. has signed a long-term development agreement with sandwich chain Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd.
The deal follows a two-year trial period.
A&W Food Services holds exclusive master franchisor rights to Canada for the Pret brand.
During the trial period, Pret products were offered in certain A&W restaurants and a stand-alone Pret location was opened in downtown Toronto earlier this year.
A&W says it will introduce Pret's products in a variety of formats, starting with a national roll out of Pret coffee in A&W restaurants this fall.
It says the development plan calls for an increase in the number of physical locations offering Pret products across Canada over an initial 10-year development term.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AW.UN)