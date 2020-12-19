

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - International Development Minister Karina Gould isn't running any victory laps despite ending 2020 by doing what so few of her political predecessors could - wrestling a sizable increase in Canadian foreign-aid spending.

Gould announced a $485-million increase in Canada's $5.9-billion overseas development assistance budget this week, money earmarked for new international efforts to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries.

As welcome as a vaccine will be, it won't cure the damage the global COVID-19 pandemic inflicted over the course of this year.

Gould says the pandemic, in less than one year, wiped out a decade's worth of progress in improving the plight of the world's poorest people, especially children.

The damage includes a dramatic drop in kids going to school, declining access to vaccines already used to combat preventable diseases, declining nutrition and soaring food insecurity.

It's a warning that Gould has sounded often since the pandemic descended in the spring.

(The Canadian Press)