

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Abbott Nutrition is recalling a number of its canned nutritional beverages due to possible bacterial contamination.

The Chicago-based company is recalling products under its Ensure Plus, Jevity and TwoCal brands, among others.

Full details are available on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website, which says there has been one reported illness associated with the products.

The CFIA says people should not consume the products, which come in 235-ml metal cans.

It's also warning hospitals and nursing homes not to sell or use the recalled products.

The agency says the recall was triggered by consumer complaints, and its investigation could lead to more products being recalled.