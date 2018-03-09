

Chris Fox, CP24.com





About 138,000 passengers are expected to pass through Pearson International Airport today as March break gets underway.

According to Greater Toronto Airports Authority Spokesperson Natalie Moncur, Friday will be the busiest single travel day during the break but passenger volumes will remain high up until March 18 with about 130,000 people expected to pass through Pearson each day.

“There are a few extra people in the terminals being that this is our kick off day for March Break but come prepared and it will be a relatively smooth travel experience,” she told CP24 inside Terminal 1 at Pearson. “We have lots of technology to make the process way smoother than it was maybe 10 years ago.”

Moncur said that anyone flying out of Pearson over the next week should expect to see a “influx of people” and should give themselves extra time to navigate any lineups.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is also advising passengers to check in online in advance of their departure and to make sure that they have all their travel documents “close at hand” to make sure they aren’t responsible for any delays at check-in or while going through security.