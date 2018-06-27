

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects wanted in connection with a dozen break and enters in Mississauga, Brampton and Oakville.

The break and enters are alleged to have taken place between Feb. 28 and June 19.

Police allege that the suspects stole approximately $200,000 worth of merchandise, including cellphones and cigarettes, during the commission of the break-ins.

They say that the suspects also caused “significant damage” to the businesses that they burglarized.

Brandon Dawson, 24, of Brampton, William Barreira, 34, of Brampton, and Christopher Travassos-Alves, 27, of Halton Hills, are all wanted for 12 counts of break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Dawson is described as white, about six-foot-three and 305 lbs. with a heavy build, short blonde hair with green eyes. He has multiple tattoos including a moneybag with a dollar sign on his right ear, a tear drop on his right cheek and the letters “DD” on his left cheek.

Barreira is described as white, about five-foot-six and 190 lbs. with a heavy build and a pierced left eyebrow. He also has multiple tattoos including “Isabella” over his right eyebrow, teardrops on his right cheek and a neck tattoo.

Travassos-Alves is described as five-foot-six, 122 lbs. with a thin build, black straight hair, and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos as well, including “Trust No One” with two ace cards on his forearm, “RACA” on his left hand, and stars on one side of his left hand.

Peel police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, Ext 1233.