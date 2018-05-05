

Chris Fox, CP24.com





About 21,000 Toronto Hydro customers remain in the dark following Friday’s wind storm and the utility says that is “working around the clock” to restore power to those individuals.

The wind storm toppled trees and downed down power lines as it moved through the city on Friday afternoon, leavings tens of thousands without power.

As of 11 p.m. about 68,000 Toronto Hydro customers were still without power but by 5:30 a.m. on Saturday that number was down to 21,000.

“This really was an extraordinary event that we really haven’t seen since the 2013 ice storm,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 on Saturday morning. “We have all our crews coming in that are available and we are hoping to get most people back today but there is going to be some outages that continue.”

Buchan said that at one point on Friday there were 900 individual outages, which is roughly double the number of out outages seen during the ice storm that hit the city last month.

He said that while the outages were scattered across the city, they were particularly prevalent in the west end of the city.

In the face of widespread outages extra resources were called in but Buchan said that the winds initially prevented crews from beginning work on restoring power.

As a result, most customers that lost power did not get it back until overnight.

“We have heard that there were gusts up to 115 km/h and I have heard other reports even higher than that,” he said. “What we know is that when it gets above 60 km/h it becomes very hazardous for our crews working in bucket trucks."

In Durham Region, Veridan Connections says that about 9,300 customers remain without power, down from about 13,000 late Friday night and in York Region Alectra says that they have restored power to about 74,000 of the 100,000 customers that were affected.