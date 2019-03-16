

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Parts of downtown Bolton remain under an evacuation order after a number of ice jams along the Humber River resulted in widespread flooding late Friday night.

Several roads in the vicinity of King and Queen Streets were covered by up to 1.5 feet of water when the Humber River began to overflow its banks at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency officials initially ordered the evacuation of about 45 homes but then at 1:30 a.m. they opted to extend the evacuation order south to cover another 40 or so homes.

Officials say that about 30 of the evacuated homes have likely been directly affected by the flooding while the other properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Contractors using heavy equipment did work through the night to break up the ice jams and that work was continuing on Saturday morning.

“There is not a whole lot we can do with the flooded area until we deem it safe that the river has opened up,” Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey told CP24 at the scene. “Once we have the river freed up and it’s flowing then we can turn to getting those residents who have been unaffected back into their homes and of course working with our utilities to work towards a damage assessment of the other homes and determine whether they are safe to move back into.”

Still a disaster area, mayor says.

A temporary evacuation centre for displaced residents has been set up at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness and is expected to remain open as long as parts of the community remain under an evacuation order.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson told CP24 on Saturday morning that the neighbourhood around the Humber River downtown remains a “disaster area” and is still very dangerous for residents.

He said that the ice jams that caused the flooding developed extremely quickly on Friday night, leaving town officials scrambling to respond.

“This wasn’t a problem area (previously). The ice jams and the trees that have frozen with it have come down the streams and have jammed up here. If you looked here yesterday morning nothing looked like it was going to be a problem,” he said. “It wasn’t until 7 p.m. when everything started to get caught up in the trees on the riverbanks and around the bridge structures and it started to pile up. Yesterday morning there was no issue at all.”

Officials with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority are currently on scene, as are Ontario Provincial Police and firefighters.

Bailey said that while plunging temperatures overnight did “slow up” the flow of water, it has also created icy conditions that will pose further complications for homeowners.

“Now we are dealing with ice and some of the homes that don’t have power and don’t have heat we will be worrying about that as well given some of the freezing around the foundations and in the basements,” he said.

King Street is closed from David Street to Evans Ridge Road due to the flooding.