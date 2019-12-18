

OTTAWA - Jody Wilson-Raybould says the justice system did its work, the rule of law is being upheld and it is time for SNC -Lavalin to look to its future.

In a series of tweets today, the former Liberal cabinet minister at the centre of the SNC -Lavalin affair says accountability was ultimately achieved.

The Montreal-based engineering firm has been caught up in a political storm since February, when the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that prime ministerial aides leaned on Wilson-Raybould, attorney general at the time, to ensure there was a deal that would avoid prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet days later and was subsequently ousted from the Liberal caucus.

SNC -Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement - known as a remediation agreement - out of concern the company could be barred from federal contracts for a decade.

SNC -Lavalin says today it expects a guilty plea to fraud by its construction subsidiary will not hinder the company's long-term business prospects.

2019 began with very public questions about the rule of law in our country. I am glad to see it end with that principle being upheld. The justice system did its work. It is time to move forward and for the company to look to its future. (3/3) — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) December 18, 2019

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.