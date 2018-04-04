

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of three men accused in a cowardly, unprovoked assault on a man with autism last month is also wanted in Toronto in connection with an assault that occurred inside a nightclub in Toronto’s Port Lands.

Toronto police Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said that early in the morning on March 11, two groups got involved in a physical fight at Rebel nightclub on Polson Pier.

Security staff broke up the two groups and removed two males from the premises.

A police source tells CP24 that the instigator of this assault is also accused of assaulting a man with autism at Square One bus station two days later.

On March 13 at about 10:45 p.m., three men approached a 29-year-old man with autism who was sitting on some steps at Square One bus station, putting on some roller skates.

A video of the incident released by Peel Regional Police showed the suspects punching and kicking the suspect, who falls to the ground and covers his face.

The victim was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a broken nose. He has since returned home and made a full recovery.

A suspect in the Square One assault, identified as Ronjot Singh Dhami, surrendered to police. A second suspect, Parmvir Singh Chahil, was arrested last month in Windsor. A third suspect in the assault remains outstanding.

The allegations against both men have not been proven in court.

The police source tells CP24 that Dhami is sought by Toronto police on a warrant for assault causing bodily harm in relation to the Rebel nightclub assault, which the source described as “random” and “unprovoked.”

Sidhu said Dhami will be arrested and charged by Toronto police only if he obtains bail in relation to the Square One incident.