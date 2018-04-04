

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of three men accused in an unprovoked assault on a man with autism last month is also wanted in Toronto in connection with an assault that occurred inside a nightclub in Toronto’s Port Lands.

Toronto police Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said that early in the morning on March 11, two groups got involved in a physical fight at Rebel nightclub on Polson Pier.

The attack on the second group was “unprovoked,” she said.

Security staff broke up the two groups and removed two males from the premises. A male victim in the incident later reported it to police.

Several other men who were with the suspect at the time of the incident were spoken to by police but not charged.

Sidhu said that the alleged instigator of this assault is also accused of assaulting a man with autism at Square One bus station two days later.

On March 13 at about 10:45 p.m., three men approached a 29-year-old man with autism who was sitting on some steps at Square One bus station, adjusting his rollerblades.

A video of the incident released by Peel Regional Police showed the men suddenly punching and kicking the suspect, who falls to the ground and covers his face.

The victim was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a broken nose. He has since returned home and made a full recovery.

A suspect in the Square One assault, identified as Ronjot Singh Dhami, surrendered to police. A second suspect, Parmvir Singh Chahil, was arrested last month in Windsor. A third suspect in the assault remains outstanding.

The allegations against both men have not been proven in court.

Sidhu said that Dhami is also sought by Toronto police on a warrant for assault causing bodily harm in connection with the Rebel nightclub assault.

Sidhu said Dhami may be arrested and charged by Toronto police if he obtains bail in the Square One incident.

If he is remanded, Dhami will be brought before a Toronto judge to be formally charged in the nightclub case.