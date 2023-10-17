

The Canadian Press





The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is telling a jury he felt an "urge" to hit them with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk in London, Ont.

On the stand in the Windsor, Ont., courtroom where his trial is taking place, Nathaniel Veltman says he knew they were Muslims from the clothes they were wearing and he noticed that the man in the group had a beard.

Veltman says he first drove past the family, then made a U-turn and drove directly at the family, veering to the right with the intention of crashing into them with his pickup truck.

The 22-year-old Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London – prosecutors have alleged his actions amount to an act of terrorism.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Veltman told the jury on Monday he was feeling an urge to commit an act of violence in the days leading up to the June 2021 attack and took a road trip from his apartment in London to Toronto to explore the possibility of attacking Muslims in that city.

He has said he panicked once he saw a group of Muslim people walking in Toronto and headed back to his apartment in London.

Jurors have previously seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

The case is the first where Canada's terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.