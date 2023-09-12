

The Canadian Press





Mere minutes after driving his truck into a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, Nathaniel Veltman sped into a parking lot, pulled up near a cab and got out of his vehicle to kneel on the ground as police arrived to arrest him, video played at his trial Tuesday showed.

Veltman – who has pleaded not guilty – was taken into custody without a struggle in London, Ont., after the June 2021 attack, the video shows. The trial has heard he asked the cab driver to call 911 and said he intentionally drove into a family.

Prosecutors have alleged Veltman carried out an act of terrorism when he deliberately hit five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

Jurors were shown video Tuesday of Veltman speeding his truck, seen with a heavily damaged front end, into an almost empty mall parking lot a few minutes after the attack and stopping next to a parked cab.

The video – extracted and edited from security camera footage from the mall – shows three police vehicles arriving about two minutes later, followed by more police vehicles minutes after that.

Veltman is seen leaving his truck and taking a few steps before kneeling down and putting his hands on his head as officers approach.

The jury heard Monday from federal Crown Sarah Shaikh that the cab driver put his 911 call on speaker phone and Veltman spoke to the 911 operator.

"Veltman said to the 911 operator. 'It's me. It was me. It was me that did it, so come and arrest me. It was me that crashed into them," Skaikh told the jury.

"The 911 operator then asked Mr. Veltman if he is injured. Mr. Veltman responded, 'No, I did it on purpose.'"

Federal prosecutors are arguing that Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple's nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

An agreed statement of facts presented to the jury has said Veltman was driving his truck north on Hyde Park Road in London when he saw the Afzaal family and made a U-turn to drive south towards them.

Veltman accelerated as he approached the family and data from his truck shows he steered to the right, aiming to hit the family just five seconds before striking them, the statement said.

"From five seconds before the impact through until point of impact, the brake pedal was never depressed," it said. "Veltman struck the victims with his truck and at least one family member was thrown high in the air."

Shaikh told jurors in her opening statement Monday that Veltman allegedly planned his attack for three months.

She said Veltman told detectives after he was arrested that his intentions were political, he'd left his home on the day of the attack looking for Muslims to kill and that he'd used a truck to send a message to others that vehicles can be used to attack Muslims.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance has said the trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., is expected to last about eight weeks.

Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue was warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor. The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court on the matter, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

The attack on the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia in the country.