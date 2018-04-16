

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur has now been charged with an eighth count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Scarborough man who police believe was killed in 2015.

The eighth murder charge was laid in a Toronto courtroom on Monday morning in connection with the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

At a news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Monday, Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters that Kanagaratnam’s dismembered body was among the remains found at a Leaside property where 66-year-old McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Kanagaratnam, Idsinga said, is the deceased man who appeared in a photograph released by Toronto police last month.

The homicide detective said Kanagaratnam was identified with the help of an international government agency but refused to provide more details.

Kanagaratnam, who moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in 2010, was 37 years old and living in Scarborough at the time of his death, Idsinga said.

He was never reported missing.

“We are still dealing with the family and getting as much information as we can from them. The direct family is not in Canada and we’ve had to utilize a Tamil-speaking officer to get some information. We are still working on that,” Idsinga said, noting that the victim does have some distant family in the GTA.

When asked how police narrowed down a timeframe for Kanagaratnam’s death, Idsgina said records assisted police in the timeline but he would not elaborate further.

McArthur has already been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of seven men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Police said Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, and Abdulbasir Faizi were all murdered between 2010 and 2017.

Investigators have not yet found anything that ties Kanagaratnam to the city’s LGBTQ community, Idsinga said.

“He doesn’t quite fit the profile that we’ve seen before,” Idsinga said. “Even with Mr. Lisowick, we didn’t have any direct connection right off the bat but eventually we did find a connection. Whether that comes true with Mr. Kanagaratnam or not, I just don’t know yet.”

According to police, investigators have successfully identified the remains of all of the named victims with the exception of Kayhan.

Idsinga did not rule out the possibility that Kayhan’s body could be found with the remains that have already been discovered.

“As I’ve stated before, these remains are dismembered. Actually putting these remains together and definitively linking one part of the remains to another is still a work in progress,” he said, adding that police will be searching more properties for evidence when the warmer weather arrives.

Idsinga would not say if he believes there are more victims who have not yet been identified but confirmed that police are continuing to look into cold cases dating back to 1975.

“Right now I have no evidence that would link Mr. McArthur to any murder earlier than Skandaraj Navaratnam’s murder (in 2010),” Idsinga said.

He added that if McArthur is linked to any historic murders in the city and there are grounds to lay charges, the case would likely be separate from the current case before the courts.

“I will leave that decision up to the Crown attorneys,” he said.