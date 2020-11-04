There will be no more Active TO road closures for the rest of 2020 but Mayor John Tory says that he hopes to bring the program back next year.

In May, the city began closing down parts of Lake Shore Boulevard West, Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue on weekends as it worked to find more space for pedestrians and cyclists to get around during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was initially supposed to come to an end at the end of September but it was ultimately extended for another month due to its popularity.

In an interview with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Tory said that he had asked staff to look into the possibility of staging the closures again this weekend due to unseasonably warm weather that could see the temperature reach 19 C. on Sunday.

Tory, however, said that some of the staff that have worked to make the program possible have already been re-deployed.

“I think the program was great, I want to bring it back next year but it will not be brought back for this weekend just because of a variety of logistical concerns,” he said.

According to data released by the city in September, an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians took advantage of the closures on Lake Shore Boulevard West on days without significant rainfall this past summer. The closure on Lake Shore Boulevard East, meanwhile, attracted an average of 6,300 cyclists and 5,700 pedestrians on summer weekend days while Bayview Avenue saw upwards of 2,000 cyclist and 300 pedestrians.