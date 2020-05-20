Numerous stretches of roadway near the city’s waterfront and the Don Valley will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend as part of an ongoing effort to get people outside in a safe way.

Starting Saturday May 23 at 6 a.m., the following stretches of roadway will become no car zones:

- All eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West, between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road.

- The eastbound ramp off of the Gardiner Expressway (#146) to Lakeshore Boulevard

- All eastbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard East between Coxwell Avenue and Kew Beach Avenue

- The Bayview Extension (Avenue) between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road.

- River Street between Gerrard Street and the Bayview Extension.

All areas will reopen to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the ActiveTO program is meant to use public space and roadways to give the city “that is emerging from a pandemic” a way to get outside in a safe manner, with abundant space to ensure physical distancing.

He said last weekend’s effort saw people from all walks of life get outdoors and he was encouraged by that.

“We have something going here that people will use, and we just have to keep looking at it in a sensible and continuous way to make sure we’re doing it right.”