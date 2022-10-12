A temporary bus lane was painted on the roadway outside Dufferin Station on Wednesday morning as part of a stunt carried out by a transit advocacy organization.

Volunteers with TTCriders used children’s paint to outline and fill-in the red bus lane along more than 50 feet of the right-most southbound lane of Dufferin Street, just north of the subway station.

“Dufferin is one of the locations the TTC has chosen to fast-track bus lanes, but there’s a problem – our plan for bus and streetcar lanes across Toronto has stalled – so early this morning, volunteers installed a temporary pop up bus lane with children’s paint and they showed just how easy it is to paint a bus lane,” Shelagh Pizey-Allen, Executive Director of TTCriders, told CP24 Wednesday.

Pizey-Allen says that while it’s easy to install bus lanes, it’s been challenging to get city council to follow through on promises to get them up-and-running.

“There was a plan to fast-track bus lanes and it’s sort of fallen off the rails,” she said. “What’s really missing is the political will, so for all the transit users out there; this is an important time to ask your candidates about their commitments to installing more bus and streetcar lanes.”

Pizey-Allen added that her organization has been asking all city councillor and mayoral candidates if they’ll commit to installing 10 more bus and streetcar lanes by the end of the next term of council.

“We will celebrate any new candidate who comes forward and makes that commitment,” she said.

TTCriders said in a press release Wednesday that “giving priority to buses and streetcars will help tens of thousands of people and can be done cheaply and quickly.”

Last month, the organization surveyed 10 mayoral candidates, asking them 28 transit-related questions and ranking them based on their answers

Incumbent John Tory came in last place due to only directly answering two of the questions. Gil Penalosa, who has promised to install 60 kilometres of high-speed bus lanes across Toronto, placed first.