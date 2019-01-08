

TORONTO - The head of an independent investigation into how Toronto police handle missing-persons cases has named members to an advisory panel to help her work.

Appeal Court Justice Gloria Epstein says the panel will help liaise with the community - specifically with those belonging to LGBTQ and other marginalized groups.

The appointments include long-time activist Ron Rosenes as community adviser, and Indigenous lawyer Christa Big Canoe and former Ontario court of justice chief Brian Lennox.

The Toronto police services board set up the review last year amid allegations a serial killer had been preying for years on men with ties to Toronto's gay village.

Epstein says the review will work in ways that won't jeopardize criminal proceedings.

The review plans to consult with the public, organizations, and experts in and outside Canada.