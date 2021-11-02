Police have found a hunting rifle that fell off a man’s pickup truck as he drove in the Acton area sometime on Monday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say a man mistakenly left the unloaded rifle in a camouflage case on the rear cover of his vehicle at 12:30 p.m. Monday and went for a drive.

He travelled through Poplar Avenue, Maria Street, Church Street East, on to Main Street North and Wallace Street.

He then headed on MacDonald Boulevard, Churchill Road North and No. 32 Sideroad.

The gun fell off the vehicle sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The owner then called police to report the gun was missing.

“Officers searched the route the owner drove, but were unable to locate the firearm, a Remington 783 rifle,” police said in a news release.

There was no accompanying ammunition in the rifle case.

Officers found the gun on Tuesday morning and thanked the public for their help in locating it.