A youth group leader from a Brampton church is facing additional charges in connection with alleged sex offences that occurred in Peel and Halton regions over more than a decade.

Peel police said the incidents took place at churches and temporary Halloween stores in Brampton, Mississauga, and Georgetown between 1997 and 2009.

As a result, 43-year-old Daryl Holliday from Mississauga is now facing 21 additional charges, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and child pornography.

Holliday was first charged last month in connection with alleged sex offences involving three teenagers that occurred between 1998 and 2003.

He will appear at a Brampton court on March 29.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.