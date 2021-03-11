A Toronto daycare employee is facing additional charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16.

In January, police allege 45-year-old Ta-Hath Martin repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 in his care between Apr. 2018 and Dec. 2020.

The incident allegedly occurred while he was working as an early childhood educator at the Donwood location of the Not Your Average Daycare (NYAD).

Martin was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Police noted Martin also worked at five other NYAD locations since 2003.

After the news release of his arrest was issued, police said they received new information regarding further allegations against Martin.

Police allege that Martin repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl in his care while working at the Corvette Avenue location between April 17, 2004 and December 31, 2008.

As a result, Martin was re-arrested in February and was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).