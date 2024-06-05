

The Canadian Press





A Crown-appointed forensic psychiatrist has told a murder trial that Jeremy Skibicki was not suffering from schizophrenia when he killed four women.

Dr. Gary Chaimowitz assessed Skibicki over eight hours last month.

He says Skibicki likely has anti-social and substance abuse disorders and that Skibicki knew killing the women was morally and legally wrong.

Another expert, called by the defence, previously testified that Skibicki was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of slayings in 2022.

That psychiatrist said Skibicki felt compelled to carry out the killings because he believed he was on a mission from God.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

His lawyers admit he killed the women but argue he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and that Skibicki targeted the Indigenous women at homeless shelters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.