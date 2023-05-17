The TTC is hoping a new ad campaign at Spadina Station will help a handful of cute critters find forever homes.

Starting today, animals, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and rabbits, will be featured on digital billboards, vinyl wraps, and platform murals at the busy downtown subway station.

Animals featured in the campaign, which has been launched in partnership with Toronto Animal Services and Pet Valu, have been named after TTC subway stations and their profiles match the station’s neighbouring community.

“There is Jane, a two-year old Bernese Mountain dog who loves late night runs on Bloor West, Clair the guinea pig who loves strutting her stuff to salsa and 10 other pets featured in the campaign,” the TTC said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The animals reflect the diversity of pets Toronto Animal Services has for adoption and highlights the benefits of different species of pets as well as their needs.”

The campaign, which aims to promote the benefits of pet adoption and responsible pet ownership, runs until June 15.

There are currently 20 animals up for adoption at Toronto Animal Services but officials say that number changes daily.

“The city encourages anyone who is interested in adopting a pet to research what care is needed and the commitment involved and to consider how well the pet would fit with their current lifestyle,” the news release continued.

Prospective pet owners can check out the city’s Adopt a Pet website for more information.

“Pets are wonderful companions. They can bring many years of fun, joy and unconditional love into your home,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a written statement.

“By adopting an animal, you’re giving them a much deserved second chance and ensuring there is space and resources for other animals that are in need of care.”

Those who are interested in adopting from Toronto Animal Services can call 416-338-PAWS to set up a meet and greet.