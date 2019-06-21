

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An adult and a child are in in hospital after they were struck by a car in the Meadowvale area of Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the corner of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at 12:27 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a child and an adult in critical condition.

Paramedics said the adult was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and the child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital. Their conditions were later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police said the motor vehicle collision reconstruction team was sent to the scene.