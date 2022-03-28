An adult and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Conestoga Drive, near Sutter Avenue, in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 1:57 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Peel Paramedics said they found an adult and two children in life-threatening condition at the scene and rushed all three of them to a local hospital.

Police closed Conestoga Drive between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court to allow room for fire crews to deal with the blaze.

