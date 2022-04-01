Durham Regional Police say a 43-year-old man has been charged after a fight at an under-16 hockey game in Whitby resulted in a brawl that spilled out into the parking lot.

Police were called to the Iroquois Park sports complex in Whitby at around 10:30 p.m. on March 28.

According to police, initial reports indicate a fight broke out between two players. One of the players was then grabbed and shoved by an adult male as he was exiting the ice, police said.

Others intervened and the fight then spilled out into the parking lot.

Durham police said Friday that a 43-year-old Kingston man has now been charged with assault and causing a disturbance by fighting.

He was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.