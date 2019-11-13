

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An adult and a child have been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a GO train near Kitchener.

The two were struck just east of the Kitchener GO Station Wednesday afternoon.

The adult was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital, while the child was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital, Ornge Air Ambulance said.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the incident.

No trains are passing through the area as the investigation is underway.

GO Transit says that commuters leaving Toronto will be able to go as far as Guelph, at which point buses will transport them the rest of the way to Kitchener.

It’s not yet clear why the two people were on the tracks.