

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A nine-year-old was behind the wheel of one of two vehicles involved in a minor crash in a Mississauga driveway on Sunday evening, investigators say.

Const. Akhil Mooken says officers were called to McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue at 6:06 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle struck another vehicle in the driveway of a home.

Paramedics arrived at the scene but left after assessing the child, who was not injured.

Mooken says the nine-year-old asked an adult if they could get in a parked car and push the gas.

The adult allegedly let the child into the car, started it, and told the child to go in reverse.

Police then said the child put the car in drive and drove the car into another occupied vehicle in an adjacent driveway.

No one was injured in the other vehicle.

Mooken said there is a possibility that the adult who let the child into the vehicle could be charged.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses.