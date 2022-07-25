Toronto police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the city’s east end early this morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the Scarborough Village area at the intersection of Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads.

According to police, the driver struck a pole.

Toronto paramedics said an adult male was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

He was pronounced dead in hospital, said police.

Currently, the eastbound lanes of Kingston Road, at Scarborough Golf Club Road, and the northbound lanes of Scarborough Gold Club Road are off limits to motorists. Public transit is also affected.

Anyone with information should contact 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.