

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton are investigating after an adult tricycle was stolen from a man with severely restricted mobility.

Hamilton police said a man living in an apartment building on Charlton Avenue East reported his bike stolen on Oct. 28.

Security video from the apartment shows a male slip into the building’s underground parking garage and cutting off two locks attached to the victim’s Schwinn Meridian Adult Comfort Trike.

Police said the suspect blocked the door sensors to keep the door open, allowing him to ride the bike out of the garage.

“The owner of the tricycle has limited mobility and the loss of the bike has significantly impacted his independence,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “The tricycle is distinctive and the likelihood of another bike being used locally would be unusual.”

Police are asking anyone who spots the bike or has information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.