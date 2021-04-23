

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunizations is recommending that the AstraZeneca vaccine be offered to anyone 30 years of age and older in Canada who doesn't want to wait for an mRNA vaccine.

The NACI announced their updated recommendation at a news conference Friday, days after abruptly cancelling a news conference where they were slated to provide the update.

The committee had previously advised giving the shots of those 55 and older as it evaluated evidence of a link to rare blood clots which had mostly occurred in younger people.

Ontario expanded use of the shot to those 40 years of age and older earlier this week.

