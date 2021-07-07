

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A virtual vote to determine who will next lead the Assembly of First Nations is heading to a second ballot after a first round of voting failed to see any of the seven candidates reach the necessary 60 per cent threshold of support.

The two front-runners for national chief after the first round of voting, which was held this afternoon virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were RoseAnne Archibald from Ontario and Reginald Bellerose from Saskatchewan.

Both candidates are essentially tied after the first round, each with 24 per cent of votes cast.

Former Tsuut'ina First Nation chief Lee Crowchild of Alberta and Cathy Martin of the Listuguj Mi'gmag Nation in Quebec have both eliminated from the second round of voting for failing to meet the 15 per cent minimum threshold.

The other three remaining candidates are: Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, outgoing regional chief Kevin Hart from Manitoba and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse from Alberta.

The second ballot results will be announced at 7:15 p.m. eastern time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.